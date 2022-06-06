Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday with a party at the Woodlands at Furman senior living community.

Frances Duncan marked her 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones as they held a small parade in her honor.

Her caretaker, Judith Page, talked about the celebration saying, “It’s very emotional. She seen so much in this world change, and in Greenville cause she’s always lived here and they lived at the same address for 60 years.” Page told us she’s known Duncan for years and worked for her husband before becoming her caretaker!

Page said Duncan was active in her church for a long time and especially enjoyed working in Children’s ministries.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.