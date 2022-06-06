Vice President Harris to visit Columbia as special guest at Blue Palmetto Dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Midlands this week.

The South Carolina Democratic Party announced Monday Harris will be a special guest on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Blue Palmetto Dinner.

We are excited to announce that VP Harris will keynote our Blue Palmetto dinner. She will be joined by the 2nd Gentleman. It is her first Party visit as VP!! pic.twitter.com/oo8C6BAeGJ — Trav Robertson (@TravRobertson) June 6, 2022

The event will be held at the Columbia Convention Center. This will be the first time the event has been held in nearly two years.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the special guest for Friday's Blue Palmetto Dinner. (SCDP)

VP Kamala Harris will be in Columbia this Friday as the special guest at @scdp’s Blue Palmetto Dinner, according to an email the party just sent. pic.twitter.com/9B41ec8J3w — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) June 6, 2022

