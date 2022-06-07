The Arietid Meteor Showers Peak Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You can catch an odd daytime meteor shower, called the Arietids. They’ll be in the sunrise direction, or east-northeast sky in the dark hours before dawn. You’ll be looking for meteors that shoot up from the horizon.

This year, the brightest planet, Venus, isn’t far from the Arietids radiant point. For most meteor showers that we see each year, you just go outside and look up. This time it’s different.

Maggie Connelly, planetarium specialist with the Roper Mountain Science Center, says “when we say daytime, we still have to be a little careful, because although it is peaking during the day, we can’t see it.” She says the best time is actually about an hour before sunrise.

The window is a small one to view the Arietids. You’ll want to focus on the horizon to catch a glimpse of the meteor showers. There could be up to 50 meteor per hour. It depends on the local weather conditions and the amount of artificial light affecting the horizon. it’s best to view them with the naked eye.

The Arietids are coinciding with the Zeta Perseids, which peak between June 9th and the 13th.

