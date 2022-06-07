Police looking for suspects who fired over 50 shots into three Asheville homes

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons who fired more than 50 gunshots into three occupied homes Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m., officers said they responded to the Walton Street Park area for several calls for gun discharge. Officers recovered more than 50 shell casings from at least three different firearms. Thankfully, no one was hurt and property damage has only been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

