Candidate for U.S. House District 4 (R-SC): Mark Burns

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Mark Burns is a Republican running for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

Burns is the CEO of the NOW Television Network. He was called “Donald Trump’s Top Pastor” by Time Magazine during the 2016 presidential election.

He opposes gay marriage, critical race theory and vaccine mandates. He believes in building a border wall and improving election integrity. Burns is pro-life.

Read more about the campaign here.

