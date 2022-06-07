Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. House District 4 (R-SC): Michael LaPierre

You Decide(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Michael LaPierre is a Republican running for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

LaPierre is an author and graduate of Clemson University.

He believes virtue and religion are foundational for the country. He supports term limits, strengthening election regulations and impeaching President Joe Biden for alleged “conduct unbecoming to the national security interests of the United States.”

Read more about the campaign here.

