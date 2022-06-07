Candidate for U.S. House District 4 (R-SC): Michael LaPierre

Michael LaPierre is a Republican running for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

LaPierre is an author and graduate of Clemson University.

He believes virtue and religion are foundational for the country. He supports term limits, strengthening election regulations and impeaching President Joe Biden for alleged “conduct unbecoming to the national security interests of the United States.”

Read more about the campaign here.

