Candidate for U.S. House District 4 (R-SC): William Timmons

You Decide
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
William Timmons is a Republican running for reelection to South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

Timmons has held the office since 2019. He previously represented District 6 in the state Senate and served as a prosecutor for the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Timmons serves on the committee on financial services for the U.S. House.

In 2021, he voted in support of the National Defense Authorization Act, the SAFE Banking Act and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

He voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump, the Equality Act, the Build Back Better Act and the Women’s Health Protection Act.

Read more about the campaign here.

