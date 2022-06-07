Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (D-SC): Evangeline Hundley

Evangeline Hundley is a Democrat running for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

Hundley is a residential builder and real estate agent from Newberry, SC.

She supports Medicare for all, raising the minimum wage to at least $15 per hour, and pro-choice legislation. She advocates for criminal justice reform and the George Floyd Policing Act. She believes in “common sense” gun laws.

