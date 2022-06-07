Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (D-SC): Kevin Eckert

Kevin Eckert is a Democrat running for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

Eckert is a former USDA Wildlife Services employee and SC Audubon volunteer.

Protecting the environment is a key issue for Eckert’s campaign. He wants to invest in renewable energy and increase electric vehicles.

He also believes in expanding rural broadband access and a permanently expanded child tax credit.

