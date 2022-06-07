Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (D-SC): Kevin Eckert

You Decide
You Decide(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kevin Eckert is a Democrat running for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District.

Eckert is a former USDA Wildlife Services employee and SC Audubon volunteer.

Protecting the environment is a key issue for Eckert’s campaign. He wants to invest in renewable energy and increase electric vehicles.

He also believes in expanding rural broadband access and a permanently expanded child tax credit.

Read more about the campaign here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

You Decide
Candidate for U.S. House District 5 (D-SC): Evangeline Hundley
You Decide
Candidate for U.S. House District 4 (R-SC): William Timmons
You Decide
Candidate for U.S. House District 4 (R-SC): Michael LaPierre
You Decide
Candidate for U.S. House District 4 (R-SC): Mark Burns