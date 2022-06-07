Advertisement

Chick-fil-A to give away free peach milkshakes at iconic Gaffney Peachoid

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You can celebrate the return of the seasonal Chick-fil-A peach milkshake with a free shake at the Gaffney peachoid.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant on West Floyd Baker Boulevard said for the first time ever, they will have a food truck set up at the iconic water tower along I-85 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13.

To kick off serving the limited-time treat, they’ll be giving away free peach milkshakes.

