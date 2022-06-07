Advertisement

City officials announce road closures ahead of Marshall Tucker Band

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Road closures have begun ahead of the Marshall Tucker Band performing Tuesday night.

The band is performing as part of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex.

The City of Spartanburg says road closures downtown Spartanburg began at 12 a.m. Tuesday morning and will remain close until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Road closures for Marshall Tucker Band
Road closures for Marshall Tucker Band(City of Spartanburg)

According to the closures map, the following streets are closed:

  • South Church Street
  • East Main Street
  • Dunbar Street
  • North Church Street
  • Magnolia Street
  • North Spring Street

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

