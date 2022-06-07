City officials announce road closures ahead of Marshall Tucker Band
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Road closures have begun ahead of the Marshall Tucker Band performing Tuesday night.
The band is performing as part of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex.
The City of Spartanburg says road closures downtown Spartanburg began at 12 a.m. Tuesday morning and will remain close until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the closures map, the following streets are closed:
- South Church Street
- East Main Street
- Dunbar Street
- North Church Street
- Magnolia Street
- North Spring Street
