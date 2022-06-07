Deputies searching for missing teenager from Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Aubrie Podlewski, a missing 17-year-old from the Fletcher area.

Deputies described Podlewski as around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has long brown/blonde hair that reaches her mid-back, blue eyes and three piercings on each ear.

According to deputies, she was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue “boxer shorts” with white stars on them.

Anyone with information about Podlewski is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or submit a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app.

