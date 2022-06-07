Developers break ground on new logistics park near I-85

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County officials announced that the commercial real estate development company, Hunt Midwest, recently broke ground on a 2 million-square-foot logistics park.

Officials said the development, Evergreen Logistics Park, will be located along Scotts Bridge Road in Anderson County. They added that the location is near I-85 and will give tenants immediate access to the major interstate.

“The pro-business environment, skilled labor force, interstate accessibility, population growth, and supply chain demand drivers have propelled Hunt Midwest to expand its footprint into the Anderson County,” said Hunt Midwest’s President and CEO, Ora Reynolds. “Anderson County’s central location on the I-85 corridor with a high concentration of manufacturers makes it ideal for development of new Class A manufacturing and logistics buildings.”

According to officials, the first facility will provide 26 dock doors, 60-foot speed bays at docks, four drive-in doors, more than 200 parking stalls, up to 77 tractor-trailer parking spots, and a 185-foot-deep truck court. They added that this initial building is expected to be ready by the end of 2022.

“Forthcoming industrial developments like Evergreen Logistics Park are evidence of the continuing growth of logistics in Anderson County — and the demand for our productive citizens who possess a strong work ethic,” said Anderson County Councilman Brett Sanders. “We’re looking forward to the additional economic development Evergreen Logistics Park will offer and continuing to create opportunities for our great citizens.”

This development marks the second project that Hunt Midwest is working on in the Upstate. They recently announced that they are starting to construct another logistics center in Wellford, SC.

For more information about the company and the project, you can visit Evergreen Logistics Park at I-85.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.