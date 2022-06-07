More Summer Warmth, Rain and Storm Chances Rest of Week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours, we’re looking at mild and muggy conditions with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but most of us remain dry. Lows will be in the upper 60s for the Upstate, with low 60s in the mountains.

Wednesday we’re looking at scattered showers and storms, some could be strong to possibly severe. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80s. For Wednesday night, we’re still looking at a few showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the 60s.

Thursday looks drier under mostly sunny skies, with highs near 90 in the Upstate, and low 80s in the mountains. Conditions remain dry Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday into Saturday we’re expecting showers and T-Storms, nothing widespread, with highs in the 80s, lows in the 50s and 60s.

The weekend ends with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.