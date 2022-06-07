Advertisement

Mother charged after Florida toddler fatally shoots father

Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a...
Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Reggie Mabry was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video game.

Detectives say the gun was fired by his 2-year-old son in the home Mabry, his wife Marie Ayala, and their three young children shared in metro Orlando.

Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.

