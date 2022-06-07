NC community college on lockdown due to loose felon

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southwestern Community College says the SCC Jackson campus is under lockdown due to a felon on the loose.

The school initially said at 10:24 a.m. the Jackson campus is on immediate lockdown due to a felon wearing body armor on the loose in the vicinity of the campus. School officials say law enforcement is operating under the assumption the suspect is armed, however, there is not an active shooter situation.

We’re told the suspect initially fled to a wooded area behind Lowe’s.

In an update at 11:05 a.m., law enforcement told school officials they believe they are close to apprehending a felon who is on the loose.

The school has asked faculty to secure students in the building and lock classroom doors. Staff are to secure work areas and lock office and suite doors.

Some Jackson County public schools were also placed on lockdown due to the incident, including Smoky Mountain High School, Fairview School and Jackson County Early College.

Smoky Mountain High School is being used as a staging area for law enforcement.

