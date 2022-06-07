NC Deputies need public’s help finding runaway teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Mia Bigard, a runaway 16-year-old.

Deputies said Bigard was last seen on Saturday, June 4th.

Deputies described Bigard as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Bigard is asked to call 911.

