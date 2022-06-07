NC woman charged following a series of reported vehicle break-ins

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recently charged following an investigation into recent break-ins.

Deputies said on May 26, they received multiple reports of vehicles that had been broken into overnight in the Mills River community.

Following an investigation, Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit said they identified the suspect responsible as 27-year-old Rikki Elizabeth Jay from Macon County.

On Monday, June 6, Jay was located in Macon County by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody and charged with the following.

15 counts of Felony Breaking & Entering Motor Vehicle.

8 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny.

1 count of attempted Breaking & Entering Motor Vehicle

Jay is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility on a $40,000 secured bond.

