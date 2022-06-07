North Greenville takes on Angelo State as World Series run continues
CARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville baseball is set to face Angelo State in their second Division-II College World Series game.
The game will start at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night in Cary, North Carolina
In their first game of the College World Series, North Greenville took down West Chester 3-1 on Sunday evening.
PREVIOUSLY: North Greenville beats West Chester 3-1 in World Series opening game
The top-seeded Crusaders will be the favorite in Tuesday’s night matchup against No. 5 Angelo State. They’ll hope to keep their run alive as they make their way towards the championship.
