North Greenville takes on Angelo State as World Series run continues

North Greenville's baseball team celebrates advancing to the D-II College World Series for the first time in program history.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville baseball is set to face Angelo State in their second Division-II College World Series game.

The game will start at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night in Cary, North Carolina

In their first game of the College World Series, North Greenville took down West Chester 3-1 on Sunday evening.

PREVIOUSLY: North Greenville beats West Chester 3-1 in World Series opening game

The top-seeded Crusaders will be the favorite in Tuesday’s night matchup against No. 5 Angelo State. They’ll hope to keep their run alive as they make their way towards the championship.

