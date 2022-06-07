Police evacuate NC court house after bomb threat

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department is investigating after a bomb threat was made at the county court house Tuesday morning.

Police say they are investigating a bomb threat at the Henderson County Court Services building located at 1347 Spartanburg Highway.

We’re told employees were evacuated from the building and police are in the process of searching the premises with the help of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a portion of Brooklyn Avenue is closed near the intersection with 176 to make room for public safety vehicles while the investigation takes place.

MORE NEWS: Driver dies after crashing car, jumping from bridge into Lake Hartwell

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.