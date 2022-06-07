Police: Upstate special education teacher arrested for exposing himself at Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A special education teacher at an elementary school has been arrested after Travelers Rest Police say he exposed himself at a Walmart.

We’re told officers were called out to the Walmart located at 9 Benton Road on June 5 in reference to a man exposing his private parts to multiple women inside the store.

Police said the man left the store in a silver Chevy truck when officers were arriving. One officer spotted the truck and the man attempted to flee but was quickly stopped by the officer.

The driver was identified as John Joseph Gulius, a 46-year-old special education teacher working for Pickens County.

When Gulius was asked why he exposed himself to the women, officers said Gulius claimed he “just thought he’d be kind of flirty”.

Police said Gulius has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

The School District of Pickens County confirmed Gulius’ employment at East End Elementary School and said he has not worked since May 27.

The district said given the seriousness of the allegations involved, Gulius has been placed on administrative leave, where he will remain, until an investigation has been completed.

