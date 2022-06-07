Driver drowns after jumping from bridge into Lake Hartwell, coroner says

FAIR PLAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Hartwell near the South Carolina and Georgia state line Monday night, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said at around 10 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia initiate a traffic stop on I-85 near mile marker 169 for a car driving at approximately 125 miles per hour.

We’re told the car was a red 2014 Dodge Charger registered to a female in Greenwood, South Carolina.

At the state line, deputies said on the bridge which crosses Lake Hartwell, or Tugaloo River, the car hit another car prior to making an impact with the bridge guardrail. The male driver exited the Charger and jumped from the bridge into the lake on the South Carolina side.

Officials said the man trying to swim in the water, called out to him and tried to throw him a rope to rescue him but his body was last seen going beneath the bridge. The man’s body was found hours later at 2 a.m. in a water depth of 26 feet.

The coroner said a tentative identification for the suspect has been made, however, two photo identifications with two different names were discovered on him. He has distinctive tattoos which will be used for identification confirmation. This office will also request assistance from the Anderson County Coroner’s Office to use a digital fingerprint scanner in hopes of making a positive identification.

The coroner has also requested assistance from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville Police Department in an attempt to locate the owner of the Charger.

We’re told an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

