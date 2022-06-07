Representatives call on Governor McMaster to address youth violence in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina State House Representatives Jerry Govan and Leola Robinson Simpson held a press conference on Monday afternoon to ask South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to address youth violence across the state.

During the press conference, they asked McMaster to implement recommendations from the School Safety Task Force that met in 2014. They also asked McMaster to create a new task force to create updated recommendations.

According to representatives, the outline for this new task force has already been laid out in Bill 5381. According to the bill, the committee would investigate the causes of youth violence in South Carolina, propose changes to state law and find other ways to address the issues. It adds that these issues include gang violence, the school house to jail pipeline and other problems.

You can read more about the committee and how it would look at 2021-2022 Bill 5381.

