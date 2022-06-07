Advertisement

Representatives call on Governor McMaster to address youth violence in SC

We spoke to state lawmakers and Governor McMaster about the issue on Monday
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina State House Representatives Jerry Govan and Leola Robinson Simpson held a press conference on Monday afternoon to ask South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to address youth violence across the state.

During the press conference, they asked McMaster to implement recommendations from the School Safety Task Force that met in 2014. They also asked McMaster to create a new task force to create updated recommendations.

According to representatives, the outline for this new task force has already been laid out in Bill 5381. According to the bill, the committee would investigate the causes of youth violence in South Carolina, propose changes to state law and find other ways to address the issues. It adds that these issues include gang violence, the school house to jail pipeline and other problems.

You can read more about the committee and how it would look at 2021-2022 Bill 5381.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Preview of SC primaries
A look at the upcoming South Carolina primaries
Cyclist raises awareness for mental health
Cyclist raises awareness for mental health
Lake Keowee deadly accident
Man killed on Lake Keowee identified
Authorities have released the 911 calls from the day five children were found unresponsive in a...
911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston