Summer time is also tick time

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s summer time and folks are spending more time outside. While many are hitting the trails, paths, parks and more; ticks are ready to latch on.

FOX Carolina stopped by Gateway Park in Travelers Rest Monday evening and caught up to a family enjoying some leisure biking.

“I have two boys and they usually have friends with them,” Audry Dow said. “They check themselves after we’re done mountain biking.”

Checking for the little pests because they can lead to serious consequences if not found and removed.

For Dow, when her son was bitten by a tick, the got of pretty quick.

“Within a couple of hours, that really made us more aware. That’s why we check them every time they come in for the day,” she said.

We spoke with Dr. Nathaniel Mann, an emergency department physician who is fellowship trained in wilderness medicine. He says tick-born diseases are possible but not most likely not an issues is caught as soon as possible.

“The one that people are usually concerned about is Lyme disease,” Dr. Mann said. “But, truth be told in South Carolina, we do not have a very large transmission rate of Lyme.”

However, there are other concerns like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Ehrlichiosis, Southern Tick Associated Illness.

“One particular tick can actually transmit antibodies that make you allergic to meat,” he said.

There are many myths on how to remove a tick but the best is just using tweezers.

“You just slip it over the head of the tick and pull gently, and it should come right out,” Dr. Mann explained. “Make sure you check all the warm moist areas like the armpits, the feet, and the groin.

In this area, there are four species of human concern: blacklegged tick, lonestar tick, American dog tick, brown dog tick.

