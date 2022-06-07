Ukranian family seeks help after seeking refuge in The Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Around 15,000 people in The Ukraine have sought refuge here in our country since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

We are expecting up to 100,000.

The Matlashevska family is one of them.

It’s a heartbreaking story. The family says they don’t even know if they have a home left to return to after making it to South Carolina.

With help from Sulamitta Goncharuk to translate, mother, Aleno, shares their story. She says on Feb. 24, they heard sirens and jets flying over their home. The following day, they piled the family of nine into a small car and fled The Ukraine; first as Romania, then a stop a stop in Mexico, then to our state.

“We were afraid of being shot at on the road... well, killed on the road leaving our town,” Aleno said.

Aleno says standing in the line to get out of the country felt like forever. Two of the children are biological, five are adopted.

“It was not easy with the kids, as the kids had to stay seated for a very long time,” said Aleno.

They left the country with barely any of their belongings.

“It’s hard to start a life when you come with just one backpack. And there are very many of us who came here like that,” Aleno said.

A sliver lining--the tickets to South Carolina were paid for by churches in Romania. And Aleno says they and Christian churches here have helped greatly.

Underpin Lanes ‘N’ Lounge, in Spartanburg, hosted the family for a few hours, giving them a full meal and free bowling and arcade games for the kids.

General Manager Stacey Wingate says it’s the least they can do.

“Just giving them something to do, entertainment-wise. Come down here and go bowling. We’re going to provide them with some food for the next couple of weeks,” Wingate said.

Wingate encourages other businesses to do the same.

“It feels really good just to be able to help somebody out. And, obviously, they’re coming from a very tragic situation,” said Wingate.

However, there is still another struggle. The family hasn’t been eligible for benefits yet, such as SNAP, nor can they find work. So, they’re asking for any help they can get.

“It may not seem like a big deal to people that live here. ‘Oh, I just gave one pot,’ but it makes the world of a difference; that one, small item,” said Aleno.

And they’re grateful for everything so far.

“My words cannot describe my thankfulness. And I’m ready to share what has been given to me with others,” Aleno said.

You can email Sulamitta if you’re interested in helping: sula.goncharuk@gmail.com

