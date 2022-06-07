Advertisement

SCHP: Tractor-trailer hauling water bottles overturns on Upstate highway

Overturned truck on Whitmire Highway
Overturned truck on Whitmire Highway(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said Whitmire Highway was shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was hauling water bottles when it overturned. They added the road will be closed until crews can clean up the wreck.

The driver’s condition is unknown, but thankfully, the Coroner’s Office said they were not called to the scene.

Union County fire dispatch said Santuc Fire Department, Southside Fire Department and Oconee County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

We will update this story as officials release new details.

