Anderson County holds burial service for unclaimed bodies

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County announced it will host a burial service on Friday for bodies that are unclaimed or for people who could not afford funeral arrangements.

The public is invited to attend the service at 10 a.m. on June 10 at the Civic Center Recycling Center on Woodcrest Drive.

The county said its current indigent cemetery is at capacity.

“It’s important to have a place to be laid to rest with dignity and respect,” said Rusty Burns, County Administrator. “It is equally important to have a place to visit and to know that your loved one was provided a final resting place.”

