'Autobreakings up 96%': Greenville Police warn of uptick in car thefts, break-ins

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is warning residents of an increase in auto breaking and auto thefts in Greenville.

Police said compared to 2021, autobreakings are up 96 percent and auto thefts are up 19 percent. In 75 percent of the autobreaking cases and 22 percent of the auto theft cases, the cars were unlocked.

As a result, police say it is essential for individuals to lock their cars, take their keys with them, and hide any valuables so that they are not visible to anyone looking in the car.

We’re told some of the “hotspots” for autobreakings are apartment complexes around Haywood Mall, the Cleveland Park area, and the Green Avenue area. The “hotspots” for auto thefts include the apartment complexes on Haywood Road and apartment complexes on Century Drive, Century Circle, Villa Road, and Verdae Boulevard.

