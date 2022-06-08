Biltmore Estate looking to fill 150 positions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Biltmore Estate is looking to fill more than 150 positions in a variety of departments across the Estate.

Named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2021, Biltmore wants to help you find your fit at the estate. From food and beverage to security, horticulture, retail, and more, the benefits include the following:

Competitive wages

Full-time and part-time schedules

Free on-site health clinic

Comprehensive health benefits

Tuition reimbursement programs

Training and development programs

“That is the legacy that inspires our 2,000 employees: providing world-class service and gracious hospitality to every guest while preserving and protecting a beloved American icon,” said the Biltmore.

To apply you can text Biltmore to 972111 or view the jobs here.

