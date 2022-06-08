Both Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots climb to over $200 million

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two of the largest national lottery jackpots are now over $200 million and still increasing!

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot stood at $207 million, and Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is for $210 million.

“You don’t often see Mega Millions and Powerball offering jackpots of similar size at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It will be fun to see how hot these jackpots get before someone wins one. Let’s hope that win, or both of the wins, happen in North Carolina.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

You can visit N.C. Education Lottery for more information on the games and programs they impact.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.