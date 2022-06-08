Advertisement

Deputies find handguns and over 1 pound of cocaine during traffic stop

Osler A Aguilar Martinez
Osler A Aguilar Martinez(Anderson County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently charged a man following a traffic stop on Highway 76.

Deputies said they conducted the traffic stop on June 2, 2022. During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and found 482.6 grams of Cocaine along with two handguns.

The suspect, Osler A Aguilar Martinez, was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm. He was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

Items seized during traffic stop in Anderson SC
Items seized during traffic stop in Anderson SC(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

