Deputies looking for shooter after man shot overnight on Augusta Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in an overnight shooting along Augusta Road.

Deputies say they were called just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to a business located at 6320 Augusta Road. When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

We’re told there is no word on any suspects, however, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

