Deputies searching for missing man in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, G.A (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Police say 62-year-old George Gray was last seen in the Sandy Cross area on Saturday, June 4, walking towards the Double Bridges area from Roach Road.

If anyone has seen Gray or know his whereabouts call the Sheriff’s Office at 706-384-2525.

