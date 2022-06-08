DHEC: Officials searching for raccoon to test for rabies in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is searching for a raccoon in Spartanburg County to test it for rabies.

Officials has issued a notice requiring the owner of the animal to surrender it for animal rabies testing, but the owner has not yet complied.

The owner told DHEC the raccoon has bitten people numerous times before, but the exact dates of the bites are unknown, according to DHEC.

The animal was kept indoors but previously had access to the outdoors through a doggie door for an unknown time.

According to officials, the raccoon was kept near Tiger Paw Court in the City of Spartanburg.

If anyone has been bitten by any raccoon seek immediate medical attention and contact DHEC.

If anyone knows the location of the raccoon contact DHEC’S Environmental Affairs Spartanburg office at 864- 596-3327.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.