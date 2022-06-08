Emergency crews respond to reports of overturned boat in Lake Hartwell
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews were called to reports of an overturned boat on Lake Hartwell on Wednesday afternoon.
Anderson County dispatchers said the incident happened near Green Pond Landing.
No one was injured and people on the boat were rescued, according to dispatch.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.