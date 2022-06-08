Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to reports of overturned boat in Lake Hartwell

Splashing water
Splashing water(Public Domain Pictures)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews were called to reports of an overturned boat on Lake Hartwell on Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson County dispatchers said the incident happened near Green Pond Landing.

No one was injured and people on the boat were rescued, according to dispatch.

