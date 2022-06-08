Hot Thursday ahead of rain late Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heat cranks up late week, ahead of a chance for rain Friday night. The weekend should be mostly dry and seasonably hot!

Tonight expect a few showers, but most spots stay dry. Thursday looks to be hot and dry with highs back up to 90 for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. Friday will be similarly warm, with highs in the low to upper 80s.

Friday night showers and a few storms move in with a quick moving system. Severe threat is low thankfully, but some rain showers could linger into early Saturday. The day on Saturday should slowly bring sunshine and warmth with highs in the low to upper 80s. More dry weather is in store for Sunday.

A mini-heat wave is ahead for next week, as a ridge of high pressure settles over the area. This will limit storm chances the first half of the week, and also bring soaring temps. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the mountains and mid 90s in the Upstate!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.