Advertisement

Man charged with child sex crime after search of Buncombe Co. home

James Fletcher Lytle
James Fletcher Lytle(Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANNANOA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man is facing a charge for child sex crimes after investigators searched his home in Buncombe County on Thursday.

After receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Swannanoa residence and seized multiple electronic devices.

James Fletcher Lytle was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia Gray, 62
Deputies searching for missing man in Franklin County
Khaliyah, 5
Police find missing girl in Greenwood
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
2nd suspect arrested in shooting at Hammond High graduation that injured 4
Ukrainian Family
Ukranian family looks for help after seeking refuge in the Upstate