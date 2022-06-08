Man charged with child sex crime after search of Buncombe Co. home

SWANNANOA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man is facing a charge for child sex crimes after investigators searched his home in Buncombe County on Thursday.

After receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Swannanoa residence and seized multiple electronic devices.

James Fletcher Lytle was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.