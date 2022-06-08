The Marshall Tucker Band returns to Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marshall Tucker Band rocked out in Morgan Square in Spartanburg on Tuesday.

The legendary Southern Rock Band was formed 50 years ago in Spartanburg.

“It’s more important that people are respecting us as much as we respect them all these years. Because every night when we go on stage it’s ‘Ladies and Gentleman, from Spartanburg South Carolina, The Marshall Tucker Band’,” said Lead Singer Doug Gray.

Gray is the last remaining original member of the band.

The concert was part of kick-off to the BMW Charity Pro-Am going on across the Upstate this week.

“For us this is giving back to charities, we have a lot of great feature charities. We’ve raised over $14.3 million over the last 21 plus years so for us that’s where it starts and that’s where we want to continue that drive, continue that push,” BMW Charity Pro-Am Director of Sales Judson Conwell.

This was the band’s first concert in Spartanburg in 13 years.

“We’ve never done anything special like coming back to Spartanburg all the time because you can’t. You can’t play a place too much but boy you can sure wait long enough for people to come back and love you,” said Gray.

