New plans for old Greenville County school

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The old Sue Cleveland Elementary School in Piedmont has become a eyesore, but plans are in the works to rehabilitate the property.

Officially vacated in 20-17, the Greenville County Council declared the building “abandoned” at a meeting Tuesday night, allowing a developer to move forward with their plans to create more housing.

The 5.5 acre property is just off Highway 20. After the district, St. Matthews Baptist Church held the property. Now a developer wants to buy the site and build The Clevelander, a 90-unit apartment complex, in the school’s place.

Preliminary plans for The Clevelander. (KCG COMPANIES)

“This is a building that is in very bad repair and this company is going to come in, demolish the building and put in some badly needed housing in that area,” said county councilor Lynn Ballard, who represents the area.

The preliminary plan includes areas for gathering, a dog park and a playground. Buildings are expected to be 3-stories high, at the most.

Because the county council declared the space “abandoned,” the developer can now qualify for special tax credits, reimbursing up to a quarter of the project’s cost.

