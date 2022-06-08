Newberry County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect, use bloodhounds after man escapes arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators said they deployed bloodhounds Wednesday to track a suspect in Newberry County.

At around 3 a.m. on June 8, 2022 a Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputy was on patrol Hwy 34 near Hwy 176. He noticed a Dodge Charger pulled off on the side of the road with its lights off.

NCSO said the deputy approached the car and smelled marijuana when he spoke with the occupant. The man, identified as Shyhiem Tyriek Boyd, 25, of Prosperity, got out of the vehicle at the request of the deputy.

A search found marijuana in his pocket, and the deputy attempted to arrest him. NCSO said Boyd started to jerk away and push back on the deputy. During the struggle both men fell to the ground, with Boyd on top of the deputy.

After fighting Boyd off, the deputy tried to shoot a taser at him. Boyd ran on foot and was able to escape sight.

A search of the vehicle found a handgun. Boyd was found to have outstanding warrants for Breach of Peace and Malicious Injury to Property.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound Tracking Team was called to track Boyd but were unable to locate him.

Boyd now faces charges for:

Possession of Marijuana

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer while Resisting Arrest

Unlawful Carry of a Firearm

Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense

Anyone with information on the case or Boyd’s whereabouts can contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

