Dispatch receives call from person threatening to blow up courthouse, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made Wednesday morning to the Oconee County Courthouse in Walhalla.

Deputies said dispatch received a call from an individual just before 10:30 a.m. who threatened to blow up the courthouse. located at 2015 West Main Street.

We’re told the courthouse was evacuated and secured while K-9 officers conducted a search of the building.

The building was deemed safe just before noon and no explosives were found, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they will not release any particular information about the caller who made the threat at this time.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.

MORE NEWS: ‘Auto break-ins up 96%’: Greenville Police warn residents of uptick

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.