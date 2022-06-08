Advertisement

Police need help finding missing woman last seen at NC restaurant

Redonna Jean Purlee
Redonna Jean Purlee(Lake Lure Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LURE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Lure Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen working inside a restaurant in May.

Police say Redonna Jean Purlee, 48, was last seen on May 23 at a Lake Lure restaurant doing work with Recovery Ventures Treatment Program.

We’re told Purlee walked away with no money, clothing, or provisions with her and she has not made contact with her family members.

Purlee is described as five foot four and weighing 190 pounds with dark brown or auburn hair and blue eyes. Purlee also has a tattoo on her right breast.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Purlee may be, please contact the Lake Lure Police Department at 828-625-4911.

MORE NEWS: ‘Auto break-ins up 96%’: Greenville Police warn residents of uptick

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ukrainian Family
Ukranian family looks for help after seeking refuge in the Upstate
From left: Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh pose for a family photo.
‘We’re coming towards the end:’ Attorney weighs in on unsolved Murdaugh murders
Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa.,...
No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking
Mia Bigard
Teen who ranaway in NC found safe by deputies