Police need help finding missing woman last seen at NC restaurant

LAKE LURE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Lure Police Department is looking for a woman who was last seen working inside a restaurant in May.

Police say Redonna Jean Purlee, 48, was last seen on May 23 at a Lake Lure restaurant doing work with Recovery Ventures Treatment Program.

We’re told Purlee walked away with no money, clothing, or provisions with her and she has not made contact with her family members.

Purlee is described as five foot four and weighing 190 pounds with dark brown or auburn hair and blue eyes. Purlee also has a tattoo on her right breast.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Purlee may be, please contact the Lake Lure Police Department at 828-625-4911.

