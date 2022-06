GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department have found a missing girl in the Booker Street and Sullivan Street area.

According to police, five-year-old Khaliyah was last seen wearing a t-shirt with flowers on it, blue shorts with a skirt over it and dread locs in her hair at 2:45 p.m.

Police say she goes by the nickname “Princess.”

