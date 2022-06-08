Police searching for second suspect wanted for murder in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are searching for a second suspect wanted for murder in Asheville.

Police say Aric Rashad Harper, 28, is charged with aid and abet for first-degree.

They say Harper was one of the suspects in the killing of Keith Mosely, Jr., 21, on Atkinson Street on Sunday, May 28, at 3:20 p.m.

Harper is six-feet-one inches tall, weighs between 300 and 350 pounds, has a tattoo of a tribal band on his left wrist, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts call police at 828-252-1110.

MORE ON THIS STORY: Suspect charged following deadly shooting in Asheville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.