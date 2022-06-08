Advertisement

Police searching for suspect after he made threatening calls to hospital practice

Brant Goodwin Stephens, 54
Brant Goodwin Stephens, 54(Hendersonville Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department is investigating after a hospital went on lockdown due to a threatening phone call on Wednesday.

Police say on Wednesday, June 8, a Pardee practice received a threatening phone call. This made the Medical Office Building and additional buildings to be placed on lockdown.

According to officers, 54-year-old Brant Goodwin Stephens has been charged with communicating threats. Stephens is believed to be driving a 2008 White Ford Van with a Florida license plate SNT0R.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts contact the Hendersonville Police Department by calling 828 697-3025.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Aric Rashad Harper, 28
Police searching for second suspect wanted for murder in Asheville
Habitat for Humanity wants to build townhomes on Jenkins Street in Greenville's Sterling...
Habitat for Humanity awaits final approval for townhomes in Sterling community
generic crash
Crews responding to crash on I-85S in Hart County, GA
Laurel Falls crowding.
Smoky Mountains work to make roadside parking safe for visitors at Laurel Falls Trail