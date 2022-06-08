Police searching for suspect after he made threatening calls to hospital practice

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department is investigating after a hospital went on lockdown due to a threatening phone call on Wednesday.

Police say on Wednesday, June 8, a Pardee practice received a threatening phone call. This made the Medical Office Building and additional buildings to be placed on lockdown.

According to officers, 54-year-old Brant Goodwin Stephens has been charged with communicating threats. Stephens is believed to be driving a 2008 White Ford Van with a Florida license plate SNT0R.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts contact the Hendersonville Police Department by calling 828 697-3025.

