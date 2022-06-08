Upstate man charged for sex crimes involving a child younger than 11

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an Upstate man was recently charged with multiple sex crimes.

Deputies said 37-year-old Christopher Webb was charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, and two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor 14-16 years of age.

According to Webb’s arrest warrants, all of these alleged crimes took place sometime between June 24, 2008, and January 29, 2014.

Webb is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

