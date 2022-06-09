Advertisement

1 dead, 1 charged after crash in Greenville County

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is charged after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened on Little Texas Road at Clearview Road at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

A motorcyclist was traveling south and the driver of an SUV was traveling north on Little Texas Road. The driver of the SUV attempted to turn left onto Clearview Road and hit the motorcyclist, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the motorcyclist died at the scene and the driver of the SUV was charged with failure to yield right of way in an intersection.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

