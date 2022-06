LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - One person is hurt after a shooting, according to the Lavonia Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. in the Spring View Heights area on Wednesday night.

According to officers, one man was shot and taken to the hospital.

The shooter is in custody.

