Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to be featured on COPS

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced it has been chosen to be featured on the television show COPS.

Sheriff Chad McBride said filming for the show’s 35th season will begin at the end of the month and last for 10 to 12 weeks.

"We are excited for the opportunity to show you, and the world, what it’s like to be a Sheriff’s Deputy in Anderson County.”

The show airs on FOX Nation, Pluto, Roku, and Redbox.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office episodes will be released spring or summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.