Camp Joy honors members of Lesslie family killed

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - For many campers and staff members, spending a week in Flat Rock, NC for Camp Joy is the highlight of their year.

“This place is super special,” said Rodney Lynn.

Lynn’s sister has been attending the camp for people with special needs since the early 1980s.

“There’s not many places for special needs people to be able to go and be around people like themselves,” he said.

Each camper has their own counselor, and spends a week on a big canoe in the water, on the zipline, or rock climbing wall.

“When the campers come we want them to leave Friday knowing that they’re loved, that we’re all seen as equals and that they have a place here,” said Recreation Leader Sarah Grace Lasso.

Above all else at the camp, an emphasis on faith.

“This week we really put our campers first before ourselves,” explained Administrative Director of Camp Joy North Carolina Neal Stroup.

Many describe Camp Joy as a family, but that family is missing some of their own this summer.

“(Barbara) always had a smile on her face when she was here and Dr. Robert always enjoyed getting to love on the campers and you know we loved seeing Adah and Noah running around helping out in bible or wherever their parents were,” remembered Stroup.

Four members of the Lesslie family were killed in April 2021 during a mass shooting in Rock Hill, Dr. Robert and Barbara Lesslie and two of their grandchildren Adah and Noah.

Robert and Barbara Lesslie spent 20 summers at Camp Joy, Barbara teaching bible study and Robert was the camp doctor.

Robert and Barbara Lesslie (Camp Joy)

“(Robert) and (Barbara) were, and still are, a part of this Camp Joy family and they want this family to keep growing,” said Lasso.

A memorial near the center of camp now remembers all four.

The camp says the best way to honor the Lesslie’s is to continue their mission.

“I think what they’d want us to do is they’d want us to have camp like we normally would every summer,” said Stroup.

After the shooting, the Lesslie family asked that all gifts be donated to Camp Joy NC. Camp officials say all money donated in honor of the Lesslie family is going towards materials for camp and scholarships for campers.

